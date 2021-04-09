First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 97 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

