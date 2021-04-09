First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.