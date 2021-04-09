Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.