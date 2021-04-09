Flamingo (FLM) Trading 27.3% Higher This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $158.48 million and approximately $127.26 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.00756443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,823.99 or 0.99651068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00741918 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.