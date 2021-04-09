Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 64,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

