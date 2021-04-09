Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 590,415 shares.The stock last traded at $16.78 and had previously closed at $16.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

