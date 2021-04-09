Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 590,415 shares.The stock last traded at $16.78 and had previously closed at $16.79.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.
The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
