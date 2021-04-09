FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of FormFactor worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM opened at $50.81 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

