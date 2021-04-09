Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $37.48 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 8.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $37,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 20.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 144.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.47. 171,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

