Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $396,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

TRV stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

