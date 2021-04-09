Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 16,047 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust makes up 0.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

