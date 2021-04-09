Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 3,469 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises approximately 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.