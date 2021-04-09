Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFMO. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VFMO opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.