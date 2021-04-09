Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 2.08% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000.

Shares of CHIS stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.