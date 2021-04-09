Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 4,205 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

