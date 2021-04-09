Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 389 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $192.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

