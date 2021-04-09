Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 309 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $132.84 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

