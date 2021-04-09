Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

Shares of CHKP opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.