Fulton Bank N.A. Has $793,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

NYSE VLO opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,428.52, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

