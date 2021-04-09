Future (LON:FUTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,190.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and last traded at GBX 2,190 ($28.61), with a volume of 248672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,881.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,870.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

