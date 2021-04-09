FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Raised by Analyst

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.