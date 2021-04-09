FY2021 EPS Estimates for SWK Holdings Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SWK in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit