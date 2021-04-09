FY2021 EPS Estimates for SWK Holdings Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SWK in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.