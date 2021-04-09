FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $7.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.47.

NTRS opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

