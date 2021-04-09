Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by 62.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,500.0%.

NYSE:GEL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

