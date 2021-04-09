GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $33,185.18 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 145.5% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $33,185.18 and $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,349,649 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

