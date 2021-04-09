Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MeiraGTx and Genfit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 45.93 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -8.36 Genfit $45.88 million 3.90 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.34

MeiraGTx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.30%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 130.43%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Genfit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Genfit on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

