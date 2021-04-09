Genocea Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

