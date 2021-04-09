GeoDB Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00002961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $37.35 million and $277,725.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00085212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.19 or 0.00626323 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037461 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,520,124 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

