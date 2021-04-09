GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $35.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

