GoByte Price Tops $0.0897 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $858,523.81 and $14,227.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

