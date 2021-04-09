Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $65.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.08 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $67.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $277.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $298.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $274.00 million, with estimates ranging from $269.49 million to $278.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $242.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

