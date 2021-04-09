Golem Market Cap Reaches $613.18 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $613.18 million and $30.90 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.00618230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032630 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

