Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price dropped by Desjardins from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 92.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDDFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

