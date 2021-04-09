Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

NYSE ASR traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.29. 50,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,302. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

