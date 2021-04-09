GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.88

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 171425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

