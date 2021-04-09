Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

