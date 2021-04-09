Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.