Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.