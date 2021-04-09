Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,015 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,594,000 after buying an additional 164,454 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after buying an additional 844,676 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $68,916,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 795,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,249,000 after buying an additional 288,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

