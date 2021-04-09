Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMAF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

HLMAF traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

