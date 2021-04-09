Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,618,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

