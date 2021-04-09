Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,596.28

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,596.28 ($20.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,661.49 ($21.71). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 787,148 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,624.44 ($21.22).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.