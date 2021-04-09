Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,596.28

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,596.28 ($20.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,661.49 ($21.71). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 787,148 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,624.44 ($21.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit