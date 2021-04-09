Head to Head Survey: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) versus Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -139.42% -59.30% -37.26% Kidoz -256.31% -185.18% -162.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Kidoz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 3.66 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.96 Kidoz $4.52 million 26.22 -$14.65 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Kidoz on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.