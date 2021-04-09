Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

