Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

HEN3 stock opened at €98.34 ($115.69) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.23. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

