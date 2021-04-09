Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

