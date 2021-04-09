Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.79. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 608 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $171,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.