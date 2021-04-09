Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 36

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HCFT opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 685.66. Highcroft Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($10.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

