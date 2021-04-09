Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 36

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HCFT opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 685.66. Highcroft Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($10.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73.
Highcroft Investments Company Profile
