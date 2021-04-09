Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,234 ($16.12). The company had a trading volume of 104,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,278. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,075.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Angus Porter bought 1,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £10,450 ($13,652.99). Also, insider Robert Watson bought 10,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

