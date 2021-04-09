HM Payson & Co. Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $217.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average is $192.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.