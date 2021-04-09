HM Payson & Co. Sells 256 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Cloudflare stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.53 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

